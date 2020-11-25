After seeing Shah Rukh Khan for the last time on the silver screen Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018, we are eager to see a film starting the Badshah soon. While news of him shooting fro YRF’s Pathan is already doing the rounds, we have got to know why another project of his is being delayed.

As per reports, the reason behind the delay in the project Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were collaborating on has been revealed. Read on to know it.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon are working on the second half of the script. A source told the portal, “Rajkumar Hirani and his writing partner, Kanika Dhillon, have been working on the script and after writing down multiple drafts, they felt that the second half isn’t really on par with their expectations. And hence, they have gone back to the drawing board, re-writing the entire second half of the film.”

The source added that this is the pattern of how Rajkumar Hirani works. Interesting to see how Shah Rukh Khan fans would react to this. The insider said, “He takes his own time to lock the script and would take a film on floors only when he is 100% satisfied with what’s written on paper. Hirani isn’t someone who would rush on to the things just to finish and release a film, as for him direction is a matter of passion and not just a money minting exercise. The script should hopefully be locked by summer 2021 and only then will he proceed to other aspects of pre-production.”

On the work front, aside from Rajkumar Hirani’s next and YRF’s Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly part of director Atlee’s upcoming action-packed thriller. According to reports, Khan will take a final call on his next projects only after Pathan wraps up by mid-2021 and his state of mind.

Sidharth Anand directed Pathan, apart from Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The shoot began recently at YRF studios. The makers haven’t officially announced anything about the film, but work for the same is on in full swing.

