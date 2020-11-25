The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will witness a historical moment as Bhide offers Popatlal the key to his scooter – Sakharam. It is a known fact that Sakharam is very close to Bhide’s heart and the scooter means the world to him. However, in a turn of events, the situation has come to a point where Bhide gets cornered and has to surrender Sakharam to Popatlal. Seeing Popatlal’s resolve to find work, any work; Madhavi offers him to join her in her Aachar-Papad business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After realizing that hard labour is not his cup of tea, Popatlal approaches Taarak Mehta and then later Jethaalal but unfortunately has no luck with finding a job at either place. But when he decides to push a vegetable cart, Madhavi sees how desperate Popatlal is and offers him a partnership in her Aachar-Papad business. She invites him over and in Bhide’s presence discusses how they can work together. Since Bhide has been completely tied up with online tuitions, he has been finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate the delivery of Madhavi’s orders. But if Popatlal could help her manage the deliveries then it could be a win-win situation for them all.

Popatlal is thrilled to finally have a job that he can easily take care of. But this also means that Bhide will have to hand over his dearest Sakharam to Popatlal for managing the deliveries. Popatlal reassures Bhide that he will take care of Sakharam as he would take care of his own umbrella. But if everything turns out to be as smooth as expected, where would be the fun in that! To find out the comedy of errors that are yet to transpire, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Must Read: Surbhi Chandna Says This Ex Naagin Is Better Than Her; Says She’s Unbeatable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube