During his stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house and then in interviews following his eviction, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu opened up on his equation with his father Kumar Sanu and more. Now, the Aankh Marey has reacted to the same. Read on to know what he says.

The veteran singer said that he is hurt by his son’s recent comments. Saying that he respects his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya for bringing up the three kids by herself, he added that Jaan should take her name.

During a recent chat with Bombay Times from Los Angeles, Kumar Sanu opened up about the allegations made by Jaan Kumar Sanu. He told the publication, “I’ve heard him say in his interviews and also in the Bigg Boss house that his mother is his mom and dad for him. I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer.”

For those who do not know, while in the Bigg Boss 14 house, contestant Rahul Vaidya has termed Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of nepotism. The now-eliminated reality show contestant had said that his father never helped him with his career. Reacting to this, the Chura Ke Dil Mera singer revealed, “Jaan would send me songs and ask me what I thought about his singing. I have always encouraged him, and I always will. He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhattji, Ramesh Tauraniji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it’s up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few.”

Talking about his relationship with his sons Kumar Sanu added, “Recently when I tested positive for COVID-19, I was all alone. I was so weak and sick that I couldn’t go to the washroom by myself, but none of my sons bothered to ask about my health. Love can’t be just one-sided. It’s always two ways.”

