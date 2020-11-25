We think that 2020 has been a great year for all couples. We have many couples who tied the knot; many have embraced parenthood, and others have announced their pregnancy during the lockdown. Well, the trend that started with Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan does not seem to end. The recent couple to get added in this list is the Television couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.

Before them, we had Karanvir Bohra – Teejay Sidhu, Rohit Reddy – Anita Hassanandani, among many others who announced their pregnancy from the television industry.

According to the latest reports in Telly Chakkar, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are set to welcome their bundle of joy soon. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress revealed how the couple is keen on extending their family by next year. Exciting news, isn’t it? She said, “By next year we plan to extend our family. This is a good time to do that as nothing is happening anyways. For working people like us, this is a good time as there’s not much work to do; otherwise, it is like you miss out on work. Also, during these times, we are anyways at home and so are protected to an extent. And like people are saying that Corona is here for some time, so it is a good time for becoming parents.”

Pankhuri Awasthy added how both she and Gautam Rode are excited to become parents, “Both of us are equally excited to have a kid. Dono ko hi bachhe pasand hai and dono hi scared bhi hain.”

Well, we are already so excited to hear this. We are wondering if the couple is subtly hinting at a possible pregnancy? What do you think? Well, if that is not the case, then one thing is for sure that they are all ready to take this next big step.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this good news already, can you?

