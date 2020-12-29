Disha Vakani aka ‘Dayaben’ has been missing from our television screens for a long time now. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress went on maternity leave in September 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since.

The actress was blessed with a baby girl later and if the reports are to be believed Disha is demanding a hike in her fees and that’ what causing a conflict between her and the makers of the show.

Once upon a time back in 2019, Instagram Q&A was a real thing. We would see celebrities taking this challenge on the photo-sharing website and answering questions for their fans. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani did the same except for she answered a fan’s question rather furiously.

A fan asked, “Itna ego hai ap may nahi lata tha mam ur fans asking to come back in show itne ma hi ur tired wah dnt come”. Replying to this the TMKOC actress wrote, “Please give me some space”.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed, Disha Vakani wants to increase her fees on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and producer Asit Modi isn’t agreeing with her demand. According to DNA, Vakani was reportedly getting 1.25 lakh per episode before she went on maternity leave and post the leave, for her comeback the actress was demanding 1.50 lakh per episode.

That’s a whopping amount, isn’t it? But it’s all worth it because ‘Dayaben’ is such a joyous character on the show. The 42-year-old Disha Vakani was once the highest-paid actress on television.

Don’t we all miss Disha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Well, we do.

We hope that things work between her and the makers of the show and that we get to see her soon on the show.

