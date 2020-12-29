Daily soaps have been a part of all our lives at some point or the other while growing up. Many of us watched it coz we enjoyed it, while others indirectly became a viewer of these shows because of their family members. The best part or you can say the pillar of these TV serials is the lead couple. From Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal’s cute college romance to Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Daya’s evergreen romance, we have witnessed some of the best iconic Jodi’s of Indian Television which was surprisingly not created by Ekta Kapoor.

Every other TV serial we name is an Ekta Kapoor production. The czarina of TV has given us some of the best and if we can say unforgettable Jodi’s of small-screen like Mihir-Tulsi, Prerna-Anurag. But, today for a change, we are not going to talk about them. Koimoi lists down 5 Jodi’s from Armaan-Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye to Jethalal-Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who paved a way straight into our hearts from the television screens.

1. Gunjan and Samrat- Miley Jab Hum Tum

The innocent and chashmish Sanaya Irani aka Gunjan may have taken time to impress Mohit Sehgal aka Samrat, but she instantly became a household name in the ’90s. The reel-life Jodi was so popular that fans literally celebrated when they turned into a real-life Jodi as well. From Sanaya‘s fashion to her hairstyle, girls almost tried to copy everything about her character in Miley Jab Hum Tum. The idea of a simple girl paired opposite a college Rockstar won hearts.

2. Dayaben and Jethalal- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The heart and soul of Gokuldhaam society, Daya and Jethalal are one of the funniest Jodi’s of Indian Television. They are the perfect examples of how marriage ages with time. Although their romance is not like the typical young romance, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani make sure that the TMKOC viewers are entertained with whatever they have to offer.

3. Armaan and Riddhima – Dill Mill Gayye

Nothing can beat the ultimate romance of Dr Armaan and Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye. Even today, watching the show’s old episodes will transport you to an all-new world of romance. Many will agree to this that Karan Singh Grover and Shilpa Anand brought about a new wave of romance on the small-screens.

4. Jassi and Armaan – Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Almost everyone skipped a beat along with Jassi herself whenever she used to come near Armaan. We all used to secretly pray for the day when Apurva Agnihotri’s character would leave Rakshanda Khan’s character for Mona Singh. Their unique love story was one of the most loved during the ’90s. Even while writing this, I am humming to the tunes of the title track of the show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi…did you read it in the same tune as well?

