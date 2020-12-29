Bigg Boss 14 is full of many heated arguments as well as physicals fights. While Vikas Gupta was recently shown the door for pushing Arshi Khan in the pool, a new drama is unfolding today. A war of words between Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin soon ends up in the former ‘apparently’ injuring the latter. Read on to know more below.

Advertisement

As per the controversial show’s latest promo, Jasmin Bhasin slams a bird head on Rakhi leading to her crying bitterly and claiming she may need surgery. We tell you, the drama quotient is damn high!

Advertisement

This Bigg Boss 14 promo begins with Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla losing their cool on Rakhi Sawant as they argue while in the kitchen area. This yelling match between the trio begins following her statement wishing physical harm on those who ‘spy’ on her. While Aly Goni says “Aap ghatiya baatein kar rahe ho (you are speaking disgusting things). Enough!,” Abhinav tells her she is wrong in passing such a remake. The controversial queen gives it back to them, saying that they are no one to judge her.

As the Bigg Boss 14 video progresses, we see Aly scream in anger, “Paagal-vaagal hai kya? Accident kaise bol sakti hai kisiko (Is she mad? How can she wish an accident upon someone)?”

In the same promo, we see Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant engage in a heated interaction that almost turns physically violent. As Jasmin loses her cool, we see her smash a large black bird head mask on Rakhi’s head. Following this, Rakhi howls in pain accusing Bhasin of injuring her nose.

While Jasmin Bhasin doesn’t buy her injury act, Rakhi Sawant keeps crying buckets of tears. In the Bigg Boss 14 promo video, Jasmin is heard saying, “Bola tha maine, mere se panga nahi lena, mujhe chhedna nahi (I told you not to mess with me).” On the other hand, Rakhi cries that she would require surgery now. Unaffected by these accusations, Jasmin claims it is all ‘drama’ and calls calling Rakhi a ‘nautanki (drama queen)’. The Naagin 4 actress was even heard calling Rakhi tears “magar mach ke aansu” (crocodile tears).

The video ends with Rakhi throwing her mic on the floor while still crying.

Do you think Rakhi Sawant broke her nose? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Indian Idol 2020: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh & Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Cheer Love!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube