Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The couple is popularly known as AsiManshi. They are quite vocal of their romance and keep sharing beautiful pictures on their social media. However, for the past few weeks, their break up rumours are making rounds on the internet. Reports were surfacing that they have separated, but there was no official confirmation from either side.

Himanshi Khurana mustered headlines many times by sharing some cryptic posts on break up and trust, which confused many fans. But finally, we are glad that all is well with the couple as Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport on Monday, waiting for his lady love.

Himanshi looked stunning as she was spotted wearing a long white coat teamed with a black outfit. Check out the pictures and videos here.

On the work front, Asim Riaz was recently seen in a song titled Veham with Sakshi Malik. Armaan Malik’s soothing voice will tug your heart.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in Bigg Boss 13 house itself. The model entered as a wild card contestant and was soon evicted too. However, she managed to win Asim’s heart and both of them expressed love for each other on national television. For the unversed, Himanshi was in a 9-year-long relationship with her boyfriend named Chow, however, destiny had something else planned for her.

Ever since Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi have been together. They have also appeared in a few songs together.

