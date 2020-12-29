Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sunayana Fozdar In White Is A Treat For Eyes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team consists of fashionistas like Munmun Dutta, Palak Sidhwani and Sunayana Fozdar. All of them love to keep their fans hooked with stunningly beautiful pictures. The beautiful trio is truly hypnotic!

Out of them all, recently Sunayana who plays Anjali Mehta in the show presented her graceful avatar in a white jumpsuit. She kept her hair open with a flower in it above the ear on one side. She kept it minimal without opting out for much of accessories and still looked complete. Captioning the Instagram uploads, she wrote, “She’s a Vibe that you gravitate to and lifts your soul to a place where gravity doesnt exist! – Joseph Colombia.”

Check out Sunaya Fozdar’s post below:

Sunayana Fozdar made her small screen debut in 2006 with Rajeev Khandelwal led Left Right Left show. Then she starred in Star Plus’ Santaan. She had also been part of popular shows like Adaalat, Aahat, Qubool Hai and Belan Wali Bahu. With so many shows, it’s quite obvious that she was a known face amongst the audience, but it was Asit Kumarr Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which made her household name.

In one of our recent articles, we took a look at a small byte of Sunayana with India Forums. The interview traces back to 2015, where she talks about her love for monsoon. She shares of being a hardcore monsoon lover. She even revealed that she used to get beaten up by her parents for getting all wet in the rain while getting back home. She even shared of enjoying the season in Lonavla and enjoying ‘Pakodas’.

For the unversed, Sunayana joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in place of Neha Mehta, as the latter left the show due to differences. According to Neha, she was left unheard and there was no solution. So in order to hold her integrity, she decided to quit.

