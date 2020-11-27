Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian shows ever and so are its actors. Recently, Sunayana Fozdar joined in as a replacement of Neha Mehta and just like every other actor of the show, she too has become a sensation amongst fans.

For those who are unaware, Sunayana made her small screen debut in 2006 with Rajeev Khandelwal led Left Right Left show. Then she starred in Star Plus’ Santaan. She had also been part of popular shows like Adaalat, Aahat, Qubool Hai and Belan Wali Bahu. With so many shows, it’s quite obvious that she was a known face amongst the audience, but it was Asit Kumarr Modi’s sitcom which made her household name.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at a small byte of Sunayana Fozdar with India Forums. The interview traces back to 2015, where she talks about her love for monsoon. She shares of being a hardcore monsoon lover. She even revealed that she used to get beaten up by her parents for getting all wet in the rain while getting back home. She even shared of enjoying the season in Lonavla and enjoying ‘Pakodas’.

Now, the ‘Pakoda’ thing is literally Sunayana Fozdar’s opposite side which we witness in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A diet conscious ‘ATM’ you know!

Meanwhile, Sunayana joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in place of Neha Mehta, as the latter left the show due to differences. According to Neha, she was left unheard and there was no solution. So in order to hold her integrity, she decided to quit. But the twist in the turn came when she wanted to overturn her decision. She even contacted the makers to cast her again. As much as Neha Mehta wanted to return, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team stated it was impossible. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Asit Kumarr Modi opened up on the entire row. He also stated that he is more than happy about Sunayana’s casting.

Asit said, “I’m 100% happy. People are used to watching old artists, so they are usually in denial. It is a bit difficult initially for the person who joins as a replacement. But Sunayana Fozdar is working really well and people will end up loving her as well.”

