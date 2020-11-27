COVID-19 pandemic is like the worst dream for many. Those who aren’t lucky enough to do work from home, are sitting jobless, some are feeling lonelier than ever, while some are stressed out with a scare in mind. Contrary to it, there are people and celebs who are utilising this time for their best and spreading positivity through social media. Amongst such is our Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena has been quite active from the last few days on social media platforms. She has been sharing some cute pictures of her munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan and herself. Recently, she even shared on sets photos of Laal Singh Chaddha and much more. As Bebo is the queen of many hearts, she has been receiving lots of love for her internet stuff. But just like every other star kid, she received some disgusting remarks too related to nepotism.

While most of the stars didn’t bother to respond such trolls, Kareena Kapoor Khan has come up with a hard-hitting sarcastic reply. During a chat with The Quint, she said, “I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people’s minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, a lot of people are without jobs.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added that everyone should respect each other’s space and do whatever keeps them happy. “The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it,” she continued.

Now, we are totally in love with Bebo’s amazing reply. Also, it’s high time, social media trolls should stop stooping so low.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently dropped a sweet birthday wish for her cousin Armaan Jain. She posted a picture of him along with her son Taimur.

