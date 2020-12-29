Vikas Gupta is witnessing a really tough phase in his personal life. The Ace of Space host revealed to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 over financial issues. Just not that, Arshi Khan has lately been giving him a really tough time in the Salman Khan hosted show. Owing to it all, the producer broke down and made some startling revelations that fans say are hinting to Priyank Sharma.

For the unversed, back in June this year, Vikas shared a startling video on his Instagram. He came out as a bis*xual and claimed that he has been in a relationship with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan. Just not that, Gupta said he was also with Priyank for 1.5 years and the actor harassed him.

In the recent Bigg Boss 14 episode, Vikas Gupta was seen having an emotional breakdown. He spoke to Rubina Dilaik of a man he was dating for 1.5 years before entering the house. The Ace Of Space host also confirmed that the person has been a former Bigg Boss contestant.

Ever since a lot of viewers have been speculating that Vikas Gupta was talking about Priyank Sharma. Many took to the comment section of Priyank’s posts on Instagram and slammed him for hurting their favourite Bigg Boss 14 contestant.

A user commented on Priyank’s latest post and wrote, “Why don’t you accept it that you’re in relationship with vikaas we’re not gonna troll you for saying the truth”

“Kisiko dukh deke kabhi sukh nahi milta, ab tera time agaya, tu khatam,” wrote a troll.

Another wrote, “Gay …..sach bolna seekh …..samajh badal raha hai tu apni soch badal”

“Vikas is saying he was dating you for 1.5 years? Is this true? U shld come on bigg boss and clarify this once and for all,” suggested a user.

Another wrote, “Your secret is out.. Vikas won’t stop now “

Will Priyank Sharma finally speak up now? Only time will tell.

