Vikas Gupta’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house has brought about a 360-degree twist in the show. Every day new fights occur in the house, and most of the time, it involves the Mastermind. However, this time around, we are getting to see a different side of Vika.

He appears to be pretty emotional and engrossed in himself. After having several fights with Arshi Khan, Vikas had a massive fight with Eijaz Khan over an incident that happened in the past outside the house. Now, Vikas has shared his life’s secret and how it affected him mentally. Continue reading further to know more.

In Bigg Boss 14’s recent episode, Vikas Gupta will reveal a specific individual who completely changed his life. To Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli, Vikas will say that he is no more afraid to name this person with whom he spent a year and a half, and the trauma that he caused has jolted him very much. Vikas will say that he has been dealing with it for more than four years. The Mastermind will also say that this certain individual affected every individual in his life psychologically or mentally, and all those close to him started hating him.

Further, Vikas Gupta will get all emotional and is in tears. Contestants will try to console him, but Vikas will express that he is done with the show. He will also send out a challenge to the certain individual, saying that he will not leave him once the show is over. Check out the video below:

Vikas seems to be running really high on emotions in Bigg Boss 14. We saw him losing his cool over Arshi Khan yesterday as she woke him up from deep sleep. In fact, Aly Goni also said during the nominations that everyone had expectations from Vikas since he is called the Mastermind, but this time he did not live up to anyone’s expectations.

What do you think about Vikas Gupta’s stint in this season?

