The blue-eyed boy from Kashmir Asim Riaz gained a truckload of fanbase post he not only participated in Bigg Boss 13 but also won it. He has been keeping himself occupied with a lot of exciting work. He all set to collaborate with Bohemia and international artist DJ Snake for video songs.

There were also some rumours about a couple of films he’s doing as per reports. The first one being Salman Khan‘s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the second one being a Punjabi film with Himanshi Khurana. In his recent interview, he reveals it all!

While conversing with FilmiBeat, Asim Riaz talked about his songs, “‘Veham’ and ‘Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam’ were the best. I enjoyed in ‘Afsos Karoge’. Every music video I did, I enjoyed to my core. But ‘Veham’ and ‘Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam’ showed me who I am and that I can do more in music videos as well.”

He also opened up shout the status of his upcoming song in which he has rapped. Asim Riaz adds, “It will come out! Because of COVID-19, we are not able to get it into action. When my rap comes up, I want to get the market on the road 100%. Putting the song on YouTube is okay, but I want to rap the song for my friends and want to do a live show. But now, due to pandemic, we won’t be able to do that. Right now, what we need is the word patience. Because God has given all these and I believe and have faith that things will fall into place in future as well- just waiting for the right time and movement. The love fans show me is just awesome. I feel blessed and lucky to have them.”

On Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Asim Riaz added, “I also read it. Before I came out from Bigg Boss, everything was on track, but now due to COVID-19, everything is postponed. So probably, my team had conversations, but things didn’t get through due to COVID-19. So, right now, there is nothing like that for sure.”

“No, there is nothing like that. Rumours are just rumours. I am not doing a movie in Punjabi or Bollywood. But I want to improve acting and learn thru music videos whether I do it in Punjab or Bollywood or Hollywood or anywhere. I’m working out on my body and skills every day so that I can bring something new in the market,” Asim Riaz dismissed the rumours.

