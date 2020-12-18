Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan fell in love in Bigg Boss 7 but unfortunately, the relationship didn’t work out after the reality show. Now Gauahar Khan is all set to marry Zaid Darbar on December 25. Ex-flame Kushal says that he is very happy for her and even love to attend the wedding if he gets an invite from her.

In a recent interview, Kushal Tandon accepts being in touch with Gauahar Khan. He says he would be shooting at the time of her wedding.

Kushal Tandon told Times Of India, “I am in touch with her and I am happy that she is getting married. God bless her. If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not.”

When asked about when he would get married, the actor said, “I don’t know! When is the right time to get married, I will. As of now, I have no idea where my better half is. I just hope that whenever I find her, she should have a good heart.”

Kushal was not in the second season of Beyhadh. When asked if he felt bad about it, he said, “Not at all. I was doing other assignments. Also, ‘Beyhadh’ is a franchise and it is normal to take different lead actors for a new season. I have no problems with that and I liked working with the makers.”

Kushal Tandon further revealed that he has been very busy with shooting and unable to follow the current season of Bigg Boss. He said, “I have been busy shooting, so I have no time to watch TV shows. I just work out religiously, eat well, focus on my work and try to be happy from inside.”

Well, we hope Kushal Tandon gets an invite and attends Gauahar Khan’s wedding. What’s your take on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

