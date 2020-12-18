Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most promising films from the point of view of actors’ performances. The film has completed 5 years today and is by far one of the best performances of Ranveer Singh. The actor, along with Tanvi Azmi had shaved off his head, in reality, to get into the skin of the character. Even Priyanka Chopra went for 15 days of extensive training to learn the Marathi dialect used in the film. But do you know these actors weren’t even the first choices to play the roles?

In today’s article, we will tell you about the actors whom the filmmakers had envisioned to play the pivotal characters in Bajirao Mastani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Salman Khan For Mastani & Bajirao’s Character:

Bajrao Mastani was announced in 2003 and the filmmakers’ first choice was Salman Khan as Bajirao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Mastani as they were dating in real life at that time. But unfortunately, the couple broke up and things went ugly after Aishwarya opened up about how the actor had been harassing her. It became nearly impossible to cast them together. Later, Shah Rukh Khan was considered to play Bajirao opposite Aishwarya Rai, then Kareena Kapoor was in talks to play Mastani opposite Salman Khan but neither of the prospects worked out. Even Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif’s names came in the media reports but nothing materialized and after Ram Leela’s success, Bhansali finalized Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for the lead characters.

Bhumika Chawla For Kashi Bai:

Journalist Subhash K Jha reported that Salman Khan had recommended Bhumika Chawla as Bajirao’s first wife. Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a screen test of Bhumika where, lamentably, her saree caught fire with the Diya. Thankfully no damage was done but ended Bhumika’s possibility to play Mastani. When Kareena was being considered for Mastani, Rani Mukerji was in talks to play Kashi Bai. But finally, the role went to Priyanka Chopra and we are thankful for that.

Dimple Kapadia For Peshwa Bajirao’s Mother:

Tanvi Azmi did a fabulous job as Bajirao’s mother but she was not Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice to play the character. Many actresses like Dimple Kapadia, Supriya Pathak and even Shabana Azmi were considered for the character.

Well, we are glad that Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the final characters in the epic love story. What’s your take on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

