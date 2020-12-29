Fans have been asking for The Family Man season 2 ever since they watched the first season last year. While the Manoj Bajpayee led show’s new instalment was slated for 2020 release it got postponed due to pandemic.

Advertisement

After Mirzapur 2, it’s The Family Man 2 which has made the fans curious. Thousands of netizens have been asking for its release date for a long time now. Amazon Prime Video has finally announced that they are bringing season 2 soon.

The big announcement was made on Amazon Prime Video’s official Twitter account today. The makers shared a teaser poster which shows a time bomb along with pictures of Shrikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) & JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi). The post’s caption reads as saying, “Don’t know about the timer here, but we’re exploding with excitement Collision symbol”

As soon as the makers shared the update, the fans again started asking for the release date.

Date ????pls — Praveenvj (@praveenvm123) December 29, 2020 Date please. — ®बाबा भौकाल बनारसी™ (@KaashiNaresh) December 29, 2020 I was excited and opened the image to see the release date 😜🤪😎 — Ranjit Kumar (@ranjit_rk) December 29, 2020

Soon, Sharib Hashmi replied one of the fans and dropped a hint which everyone was looking for. “Dhyaan se dekho bhai poster ko” (Brother, look carefully at the poster) he wrote.

Dhyaan se dekho bhai poster ko — Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) December 29, 2020

And as soon as we did that, we noticed that the reading on the time bomb is 1202 which can very well mean Feb 12. So is the show releasing on Feb 12? Well, some of the fans think likewise.

While it’s practical to think that the show will release on Feb 12, 2021, considering another big Prime show Tandav is releasing on Jan 15. A gap of almost 1 month between two shows is good enough. Also if the show releases on the suggested date the marketing team will have enough time for the promotions. Isn’t it?

The Family Man 2 is directed by Raj & DK who helmed the 1st season as well. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and others. Tamil & Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni is also set to make her web debut with this season.

Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Becomes 2nd Worst Rated Film On IMDb, Only After Sadak 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube