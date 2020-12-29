Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh made headlines after they got married on October 24 in Delhi. Soon after they even appeared in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 and The Kapil Sharma Show revealing their love story. Now it seems the two are set to marry once again.

Indian Idol 2020, which gave the nation many sensational singers and musicians, is all set to create a Shaadi special episode, where comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will grace the show. In the episode, the singer Neha and her husband will relive their wedding memories. The episode will air this weekend.

The channel shared pictures from the episode on their official Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, the channel captioned it, “Here’s an exclusive sneak peek at the newest couple in town #NehuPreet from the sets of #IndianIdol2020 #ShaadiSpecial. Tune in this weekend at 8 PM and make your mausam awesome! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh.” Take a look at the picture below:

The show will witness lots of fun and banter. Neha Kakkar will be seen asking her husband Rohanpreet Singh to get married again following the Christian traditions. In the episode, she said, “I have got married in Hindu rituals wearing beautiful traditional clothes. Now I want to get married in a beautiful white dress.”

Meanwhile, contestants Shanmukha Priya and Pawandeep delivered a splendid performance on the song ‘O Maria’. Judges of the show not only danced to their songs but also appreciated their performances. To which, the contestant said, “We feel really lucky that we have gotten such a big stage to show our talent and we will make sure we use this stage properly and do not let anyone down who has shown trust on us.”

Recently, Neha Kakkar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she opened up about how her romance started between her and Rohan. She said that they had met on the sets of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ song. They started talking when Rohan asked about her Snapchat ID. As they came closer to each other eventually, she told him that she wanted to get married. But it seems Rohan was not ready to get married because he was just 25 years old.

