While the lockdown did strand us all in the confines of our walls, there was one thing that got us on board and took us back to the nostalgic yesteryear. As productions shut, our TV sets got back the epic Ramayan. Ramanand Sagar once again became a household name and the magic of his craft was relieved. The re-run of the epic mythology series broke all possible charts and was at the top of all the possible charts. Not just that, it made way for re-runs of various other shows which also included another epic Mahabharat.

As we speak, this day marks the 103rd birth anniversary of Ramanand Sagar who made the show possible and Ramayan reached every Indian house. The late veteran personality was born on December 29, 1917 and breathed his last in 2005. Today as we remember the star, let us celebrate his life with some unknown facts from his life that you might not know.

1. Ramanand Sagar was born in Lahore. The writer whose stories did speak of displacement immigrated to Kashmir From Peshawar with his Grandfather. To surprise you further, his real name wasn’t Ramanand, it was changed. The writer was initially named Chandramouli by his parents.

2. Ramanand Sagar was an adopted child. The author who was born as Chandramouli lost his mother at the age of 5. Yes, you read that right. Sagar was then adopted by his maternal uncle. It was his uncle who decided to change his name and Chandramouli became Ramanand, the name that touched the sky. But childhood for Sagar wasn’t a cakewalk. Several reports say that he had to face hardships even with his uncle.

3. They say stars don’t become one overnight. Ramanand Sagar is a shining example of the same. The author who was very fond of studies had to win it. For the same, at a very young age, Sagar had to work as a peon, to a soap seller. Not just that Ramanand has also worked as a helper and a truck cleaner for a goldsmith. All the money collected from this was used to fund his education.

4. Alongside these hardships, Ramanand Sagar was a force to reckon and there was no way one could stop him from meeting his destiny. At the age of 16, he became and official author as he wrote his first book. His fondness for writing and affair with words gave rise to Pritam Pratiksha, his first novel.

