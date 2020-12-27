As the world celebrated a low-key Christmas this year, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes also celebrated the festival in her new house this year. Now pictures from her celebrations have gone viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Eria Fernandes celebrated Christmas 2020 with her girl gang and has shared video and pictures on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actress was seen dressed as an Elf while her friend and former co-actor Sonyaa Ayodhya is seen dressed as Santa. Shubhaavi Chouksey, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Aakansha Shukla and Amber Hassan were also seen enjoying the fun-filled evening. Sharing the picture, Erica Fernandes “Bum chiki bum bum #sase #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #friends #girlgang.”

Erica Fernandes also shared a video, wherein she was seen singing, dancing with her friends. The girl gang looked super cute as they danced sporting Santa hats and making faces in front of the camera. Watch the video below:

Parth Samthaan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, commented on her post. He wrote, “Arey Waaah” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. It was speculated that he will be next seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, it seems Eria Fernandes is celebrating her first Christmas in her new house. Talking about it to Times Of India, the actress said, “I am obsessed with Christmas trees and since I have my own space I want at least 3-4 trees in different corners of the house to give a perfect feel of the festive fervour. I am creating a winter wonderland in my new house and will go all out with decoration. I want every corner of the house to look special with festival vibes. My girl gang too will join me in decorating the tree.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Eria Fernandes was recently seen in a music video Maula along with Rohman Shawl. The song showcases the emotional journey of a girl who had lost her man. She also gets married to someone else but finds it difficult to move on from her past. The music video has received a good response from the audience.

