Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Vs Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain are amongst the most popular Indian sitcoms. Both are unique in their own place and possess a huge set of a loyal fanbase. If you’re a fan of both and have to take a call on the favourite out of them, it will be really a tough task.

Speaking of characters, both sitcoms have quirky additions. In Taarak Mehta, you will find a character like Bagha, while Saxena is slaying it in Bhabiji. Of course, if we go by episode count, the former is way ahead of the Shashank Bali directorial. But, while going through the IMDb database, we got to know a surprising result in ratings.

We went to IMDb with an expectation that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah would be a clear winner in terms of ratings, but the scene turned out to be different. Yes, in reality, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is scoring higher with a rating of 8.5 out of 10. It has fetched around 2,900 votes as of now.

Speaking of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has a rating of 8 out of 10. It has been voted by around 6,400 users, thus racing ahead of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in terms of the vote count. For the unversed, Taarak is enjoying a run since 2008 and it completed 12 years back in July. On the other hand, Bhabiji went on air in 2015.

Meanwhile, in one of our pieces dedicated to Bhabiji show, we revealed how Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti is fit at 56. Courtesy to Jyoti Chahar’s Moi Blog YouTube Channel, Aasif shared that as an actor one always has to maintain a bit less weight than normal to look good on camera. Speaking of diet, he revealed that he don’t take sugary products and sweets. He also avoids eating fried food, junk food and aerated drinks. Apart from that, he also workouts regularly for 45 minutes. He even revealed that he travels for more than 4 hours each day to reach the set.

