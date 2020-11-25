Aasif Sheikh is a known face amongst masses. He had been part of several hit Bollywood films and television shows like Yess Boss and Dill Mill Gaye. But it wouldn’t be wrong if we say that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain revamped his career, post which he was even seen in Salman Khan‘s Bharat.

With Bhabiji, Aasif has made a permanent place in viewers’ hearts as a ‘Nalla’ Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. He is an unemployed man who carries out daily household chores to help his entrepreneur wife. Even though he has often been termed as a loser, his quirks always entertain the people around him.

In short, we can say that Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is a ‘jaan’ of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. But were you aware of the fact that Aasif Sheikh has already played a character named Vibhuti Narayan in another sitcom? Can you recall the show? Wait, don’t scratch your head and let us help you.

Aasif Sheikh had played a character of Vibhuti Narayan in. It used to air on SAB between 2009 to 2010. The show had a concept of courtroom comedy in which Aasif played a lawyer along with Juhi Parmar. Tiku Talsania had played the funny judge. Despite having a limited run, the show still has its loyal fan base intact.

How much did you like this interesting fact related to Aasif Sheikh? Do let us know through comments.

Meanwhile, Aasif recently opened up on Shilpa Shinde’s controversial exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. While speaking to Lucknow Times, he said, “Shilpa had some issues with the producers and the channel and none with the co-actors. In fact, recently she recommended my name for ‘Bigg Boss’ but I refused as I don’t want any kind of controversies in my life. We were not aware of what went wrong between the director, producer and the actor. The reason I did not speak about the issue was that I prefer minding my own business. Moreover, I did not take a stand for Shilpa Shilpa as I felt she had not taken the right stand. What is an actor’s commitment when they sign a show? It is towards the show. Bhabi Ji is the only silver lining in Shilpa’s career.”

