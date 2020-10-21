EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Wali Good News’ Juhi Parmar: “Misconception That TV Has Only Regressive Shows”

No matter how many different versions we see Juhi Parmar in, we’ll always remember her as Kumkum. She played the lead in the Star Plus TV show which aired for 7-long years. Result of it was unprecedented fame and the actress turning into a household name. Juhi is currently a part of Hamari Wali Good News.

It has been multiple times now that TV actors have ended up quitting the industry. One of the major reasons is the fact that they find the content regressive till date. Many viewers have even called out shows like Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin because of its ‘unrealistic’ content. Apart from that, recently even an actress shared how she believes that the female roles are till date portrayed as ‘bechari.’

However, Juhi Parmar does not agree to any of it. The Kukum actress in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi reacted to it all as, “It is honestly a misconception that TV only has regressive shows! Speaking about myself, when I did Kumkum years ago it was a very progressive show back then with its out of the box concept which till today is loved by so many people!”

Juhi Parmar continued, “So, no I would not want to call TV regressive, so let’s not categorize television as regressive as it definitely has a lot of progressive shows and content to offer. Hamari Wali Good News is also one of those progressive shows which is aimed at changing the entire thought behind the dynamics of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship!”

Talking about her 2-decade long journey, Juhi also shared that she is grateful to have done such versatile roles. “The journey has been wonderful, and it continues to creatively satisfy me in many ways! I feel fortunate and lucky that I have always gotten a chance to play a variety of roles, from a bahu to a lawyer to a mythology show character and so much more which has always enabled me to offer something to the audiences as well as explore my potential as an actor to the fullest. God has been kind and given me so many amazing opportunities, and continues to open so many doors for me even now, which I am grateful for,” shared the actress.

Juhi Parmar is currently being seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News. Talking about what she liked the most about the project, the actress shared, “The concept of the show was, of course, an inclination for me to take it up, mainly because it is something which has never been seen on screen before and also one which I have not experimented with before in my career. It’s a fresh and new concept and something I really was happy to try out.”

