Friends will always be our favourite sitcom, come what may! The union of 6 friends – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry always brings a smile on our faces. But imagine the cast meeting Shehnaaz Gill and all of them going ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta.’ We don’t know about real, but it just did happen in the reel world! Read on for the scoop.

Instagram is filled with the content of the famous Bigg Boss sequence. It originally featured Shehnaaz Gill expressing her disappointment to Sidharth Shukla, who in return kept asking her to calm down and drink water. Many influencers as well as celebrities have recreated the scene with their own funny twist.

A video is now going viral with Shehnaaz Gill’s Twada Kutta Tommy getting a Friends twist. The video features random hilarious sequences of ‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston along with Matt LeBlanc aka Joey and others. We love the edited sequences with ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow vs Matt in the climax scene.

Haven’t seen Friends X Shehnaaz Gill’s Twada Kutta Tommy yet? Check it out below:

Which part of the video is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section right away!

Meanwhile, Friends fans have been long awaiting the special reunion episode. Initially, it was planned in March but the coronavirus pandemic spoilt all the plans. There were even reports that the special union may take place during Thanksgiving but clearly, that didn’t happen either.

David Schwimmer in an interview did mention that the cast will only come together when things are safe. But with the pandemic refusing to end anytime soon, looks like the plan has taken a backseat for indefinite time!

