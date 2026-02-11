Was it a bad move to release Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in theatres? It seems so, as the audience has rejected the cult classic within a week of its arrival. Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre starrer is suffering due to the negative reactions and will soon wrap up its box office run. Check out the day 5 collection below!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Box Office Collection Day 5

The audience is very different, so competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, or any other Bollywood release barely matters. According to Sacnilk, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run earned only 15 lakh on day 5. It maintained the same momentum as the first Monday.

Shashank Bali’s directorial was aiming to drive footfalls, who have been glued to the TV screens for years to watch the comedy show. The risk was huge, and unfortunately, it did not pay off. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached only 1.15 crore net after 5 days. Including GST, the gross earnings have come to 1.35 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 20 lakh

Day 2: 35 lakh

Day 3: 30 lakh

Day 4: 15 lakh

Day 5: 15 lakh

Total: 1.15 lakh

Success tag is out of the league!

Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre starrer is reported to be made on a budget of 8-10 crore. Even if one considers the lower end, only 14.37% of the total investments have been recovered. With little interest amid negative reviews, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! would soon make its way out of theatres. An unfortunate fate!

Budget: 8 crore

India net: 1.15 crore

Budget recovery: 14.37%

India gross: 1.35 crore

