Rani Mukerji led Mardaani 3 dwindled in its first week, but is picking up the required pace during the second week of its box office run. The action thriller, released in January 2026, is now aiming to become the highest-grossing film in the Mardaani franchise. The target is closer than ever. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 earned 1.7 crore on day 12. The discounted Tuesday helped boost collections by around 31%, compared to 1.3 crore garnered on Monday. The run has been stable, despite competition from Border 2, Vadh 2, and Mayasabha. It is now to be seen how Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial fares with the arrival of Tu Yaa Main and O’Romeo ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The total net collection in India has reached 40.10 crore net in 12 days. Mardaani 3 is reportedly mounted at a cost of 60 crore. The makers have recovered around 66.83% of the total investments. It still needs about 20 crore more to achieve breakeven.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Day 8: 2.15 crore

Day 9: 3.85 crore

Day 10: 4.55 crore

Day 11: 1.3 crore

Day 12: 1.7 crore*

Total: 40.10 crore

Set to emerge as the #1 grosser in the Mardaani franchise!

Rani Mukerji starrer is currently the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. It recently surpassed the 2014 Mardaani, which concluded its lifetime at 36 crore net. YRF’s latest production is now only 7.41 crore away from beating Mardaani 2 (47.51 crore) and ranking #1.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 40.10 crore*

Budget recovery – 66.83%

India gross – 47.31 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

