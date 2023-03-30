Mardaani 2 Director Gopi Puthran Kickstarts A New OTT Show Featuring Vaani Kapoor & Vaibhav Raj Gupta – Deets Inside!

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has ambitions to produce some of the best content on digital that India has ever seen. Under the banner YRF Entertainment, the company announces its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created & directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge of the seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta (of the hugely acclaimed show Gullak fame) co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Gopi will shoot Mandala Murders for about a month in Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, before heading to Delhi & then Mumbai to finish the filming process. In UP, the team will shoot in the picturesque Prayagraj, Lucknow & Varanasi. The big budget show will thus boast of a huge canvass and a grand scale with it being shot across 5 different cities of India!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor, who won hearts for her brilliant and sensitive performance as a transgender-girl in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is again set to shine in this show which marks her foray into OTT. Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan (again of Gullak fame) have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives at this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.

Must Read: Sunil Grover Says “I Blew Off All My Savings” Recalling His Struggling Days, Admits Things Getting Tougher: “Phir Jaa Ke Aate Dal Ke Bhav Pata Chala Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News