Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam on Wednesday shared holiday vibes from Goa. In a set of new Instagram photos, Elli is seen at a little wayside shop.

Advertisement

She is casually dressed for a trek about town, in T-shirt, denim shorts with suspenders and sneakers.

Advertisement

Elli let the images do the talking, and captioned them only with hashtags: “#india #goa #vibes #exploring #flow #love #light #nature #yinyang #chaos #peace #one #balance #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she posted a picture indulged in artwork, along with a little boy.

“Spending time with Children and allowing your inner child to create and play too is a must needed and lovable moment #beyou #doyou #goyou #live #love#laught #play #create #thankyou #goa #art #trip #ElliAvrRam #yourstruly,” she wrote with the image.

The actress will soon be seen in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.

AvrRam has scored a fan following of four million on Instagram, and she celebrated the feat with a video clip for her fans.

Elli posted the clip on Instagram, where she is seen doing a single handstand.

“We just became 4 Million… I’ll always do my best to be your… L I G H T… To entertain and inspire. Much love to all of you!! And thank you for the constant love and support you guys give me,” Elli AvrRam wrote as caption.

Elli AvrRam keeps entertaining her fans with her poetry, stunning picture and videos.

The actress will soon be seen in a Swedish short film titled With You. On the Bollywood front, she featured in Mohit Suri’s Malang earlier this year.

For more updates, stay tune to koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Getting Engaged Today? We Might Just End Up Getting Biggest Surprise Of 2020

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube