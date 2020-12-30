Karisma Kapoor is enjoying the 'last 2 days' of 2020

2020 is almost over and we cannot wait for 2021. Not only us, but even the Bollywood celebs are absolutely excited for this year to end. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is enjoying the last day of the year, going by her new post on social media.

Advertisement

Karisma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in a yacht. The actress is dressed in a white long shirt paired with blue denims. She completes her look with big black sunglasses and bold red lips.

Advertisement

“Last 2 days of the year,” Karisma Kapoor wrote as the caption. Well, the way Karisma is smiling we are sure that she is happy and is really looking forward to 2021.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karisma Kapoor recently recalled the time she danced with actor Govinda on the popular song Husn hai suhana in the 1995 hit Coolie No 1. She posted a still from the 1995 film, featuring Govinda and her.

The Govinda-Karisma starrer Coolie No 1 has been remade by director David Dhawan as a new film of the same name, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Getting Engaged Today? We Might Just End Up Getting Biggest Surprise Of 2020

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube