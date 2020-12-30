Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Even though this hasn’t been a melodious year, despite that we had music albums that made our year way better than it could’ve been within them. From Love Aaj Kal To Ludo, choose your favourite music album of the year.

Let’s take a look at the nominees of Best Music Album of the year 2020:

Malang

Though the songs didn’t fit well in the movie, they aged well with its target audience. From Malang’s title track by Ved Sharma to Sachet Tandon’s Humraah, this album packed an excellent mix of beats-filled songs.

Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali + Pritam + Irshad Kamil, do we need anything more to justify the music album of Love Aaj Kal to be this? Add Arijit Singh and Mohit Chauhan to the above equation, and you get songs to listen on a loop.

Street Dancer 3D

With a couple of recreated songs, this music album is packed with songs you can groove to. Garmi, Illegal Weapon 2.0, Lagdi Lahore Di – these tracks ruled many (house) party playlists this year.

Dil Bechara

From a quirky title track to a calm and composing Main Tumhara, though this didn’t touch the standards AR Rahman has achieved till now it’s still an excellent album to achieve a nomination. It includes singers like Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal to add to the magic.

Ludo

You can’t have anyone but Pritam by your side if you’re planning a film like Ludo. He treats this as a giant canvas and fills it with some experimental colours (read: songs). Apart from a routine Meri Tum Ho, tracks such as Aabad Barbaad, Hardum Humdum come across as a breeze of melodious air. Also, how can we forget the revival of iconic O Betaji?

