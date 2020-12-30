Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: This year may have been a bad year for Bollywood films but the industry still managed to give some melodies and entertaining songs to the fans. There were very few film releases this year but we got songs which have been in playlists for a long time.

In this piece, we are going to nominate 6 best Male Bollywood singers who managed to make us dance and touched our hearts with their voice. Out of those 6, you have to vote for your favourite one and the one with the most support will be awarded as the Best Male Singer of 2020.

1) Shayad – Love Aaj Kal – Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is known to give all his heart to the songs he sings. As he sang Pritam’s composition and Irshad Kami’s lyrics for Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal, the result was magical. The song is still as good and fresh as it was when we heard it for the first time earlier this year.

2) Aabad Barbad – Ludo – Arijit Singh

After Shayad, Arijit Singh also impressed us with his song Aabad Barbad in Ludo. Composed by Pritam and penned by Sandeep Srivastava, this is yet another beautiful track of 2020.

3) Aur Tanha – Love Aaj Kal – KK

Aur Tanha from Love Aaj Kal is one of the most underrated tracks of this year. KK has sung it with so much pain that it’s almost impossible to not love it. The lyrics of Irshad Kamil are rich and Pritam’s composition is heartbreaking.

4) Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – Ayushmann Khurrana

Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho was one of the most beautiful things from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Written by Vayu and composed by him along with Tanishk, the song is surely one of the best tracks of recent times and has been well picturised on Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar.

5) Garmi – Street Dancer 3D – Badshah

Garmi is one of the early chartbusters of 2020 and still remains as one of the most played tracks during the wedding. Sung by Badshah, the Street Dancer 3D song was picturised on Nora Fatehi & Varun Dhawan.

6) Main Tumhara – Dil Bechara – Hriday Gattani

Main Tumhara from Dil Bechara is one of the most talked-about songs on social media this year. Sung by Hriday Gattani along with Jonita Gandhi, the song is about the pain lovers go through and it made much more sense after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. AR Rahman’s composition touches your heartstrings.

It’s time to vote for your favourite among all the above-mentioned playback male singers.

