YouTube India has announced top 10 trending videos, music videos, and creators, two weeks after its American counterpart had announced. Among the most celebrated artist on its platform, Ajey Nagar, or popularly known as CarryMinati, takes the top spot.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old artist’s video “YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End” has gathered over 68 million views thus becoming the top YouTube creator in India. Other top trending videos on YouTube India Jkk Entertainment – Chotu Dada Tractor Wala, Make Joke Of – Make Joke of, TRT Ertugrul by PTV, and Bristi Home Kitchen – Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients.

Advertisement

In the music video category, rapper Badshah topped the Indian charts with ‘Genda Phool,’ which also features the voices of Jacqueline Fernandez and Payal Dev. YouTube India has also shared the development in a blog post, where it mentioned that its users during the COVID-19 year used the platform to talk about topics ranging from haircuts to workouts to crisis cooking ideas.

The company wrote, “We feel privileged to have played a helpful role in this time, purveying entertainment, information and education – but more than anything else, we are privileged to be the canvas for the resilience, kindness and limitless creativity of the YouTube community.”

While Google recently revealed the most trending queries in India, YouTube had announced that it won’t release YouTube Rewin owing to the pandemic. However, the company has announced the year’s top trending videos, top music videos, top creators and top breakout creators.

So here are the charts in full:

1. YouTube top trending videos (India)

2. CarryMinati – Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End

3. Jkk Entertainment – Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | “छोटू दादा ट्रेक्टर वाला ” Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video

4. Make Joke Of – Make Joke of || MJO || – The Lockdown

5. TRT Ertugrul by PTV – Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1

6. Bristi Home Kitchen – Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | चॉकलेट केक बनाए 3 चीजो से|

7. ETV Dhee – Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu

8. Round2hell – The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H

9. Ashish Chanchlani Vines – Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani

10. BB Ki Vines – BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 |

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube top creators (India)

1. CarryMinati

2. Total Gaming

3. Techno Gamerz

4. Jkk Entertainment

5. ashish chanchlani vines

6. Round2hell

7. Technical Guruji

8. CookingShooking Hindi

9. Desi Gamers

10. The MriDul

YouTube breakout creators (India)

1. CarryMinati

2. Total Gaming

3. Techno Gamerz

4. Desi Gamers

5. The MriDul

6. Lokesh Gamer

7. Mythpat

8. Khan GS Research Centre

9. AiSh

10. Helping Gamer

YouTube top music videos (India)

1. Badshah – Genda Phool | Jacqueline Fernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020

2. Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020

3. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo – ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik

4. Sumit Goswami – Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020

5. Illegal Weapon 2.0 – Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B, Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu

6. GOA BEACH – Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg

7. Emiway Bantai – EMIWAY – FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

8. #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo – Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S

9. Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B

10. B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar

Must Read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Vrushika Mehta: “Aarambh Is My Doraemon, I’m His Shizuka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube