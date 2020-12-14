Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an unprecedented success in Indian television history and it’s pretty consistent in TRP charts. Behind such success is blood and sweat of the entire team as it follows a choc-a-bloc schedule to deliver daily episodes. Recently, Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku revealed one incident which really speaks how tough it is to be part of TMKOC team.

For the unversed, Azhar has been part of the show since its inception i.e. from 2008. He is the part of beloved Tapu Sena. One can easily say that he and his other Sena members have spent their entire childhood while shooting for the show.

Recently, Azhar Shaikh got indulged in a candid chat with Secret Wallet. While speaking, he revealed several unknown anecdotes while shooting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also spoke on how some people think acting is a very easy job to do. Adding to it, he even revealed once suffering from sunstroke. As show demands weekly 5 episodes, the actor had to follow a strenuous work routine.

During the same chat, Azhar Shaikh even addressed the issue of being trolls’ favourite. He stated that initially he used to enjoy memes on him and it even made him more popular. The problem started when trolls used to make some disgusting remarks on his social media uploads, over being parentless in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He admitted that on such remarks do really hurt him and trolling is good to an extent.

While Azhar did applauds some light-hearted memes, he issued a warning for those who make disgusting remarks. He said, “Jab tak karna hai tab tak karo, jis humne chalu kardiya banana tab aap nahi rahoge.” (Troll us till you want. The day we will start replying back, you won’t be spare.) For those who are unversed, there always had been a mystery about Pinku’s parents as they have been never shown in any of the episodes. It was back in 2018, i.e. almost after a decade, Pinku’s parents were shown as a part of the storyline.

