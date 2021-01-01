Shakeela Box Office: The film has emerged as a commercial disaster. Last Hindi release of the year, it was in fact rather brave for the makers to bring the film in theatres, considering audiences are still making up their mind to step into theatres and the first thing that they are looking forward to is some kind of universal content that makes for a family watch. By no means is Shakeela one such movies hence it was rather surprising to see the makers opting for Christmas arrival of the film.

That’s the reason why what happened at theatres was not surprising at all as the collections struggled to hit the 1 crore* mark after one week of the film’s run. Neither did the film take any start nor was there any follow-through over the weekend. Critical response was below average as well and word of mouth was negligent. As a result, the overall collections were hardly notable and the film is now not even in the running in the second week at most properties.

It won’t be surprising that the film now sees a digital release soon enough. Ideally, that’s how it should have been released as well as that would have allowed some sort of visibility at least for the Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi starrer. For now, though, the film has come and gone, hence turning out to be the last disaster of 2020.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

