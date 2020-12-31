With Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the year of 2020 started with a bang. Unfortunately, promising films like Love Aaj Kal, Baaghi 3 didn’t live up to the expectations and Covid-19 beat the sh*t out of rest of the slated releases. If we describe in one word, it was the worst nightmare for box office.

Thankfully, we are all set to welcome 2021 with open arms and hope for the best for Bollywood in the coming days. Just like every other year, there’s a lot of records that need to be broken and today, we’ll be taking a look at the same. So, without wasting any time let’s get started.

Here are some box office records that 2021 would be eyeing to break:

Highest opening day

The record-holder is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. Released in 2019, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the film made 53.35 crores on its first day. The number is really a big one but 2021 has strong contenders to create opening day havoc. Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan have a strong chance to cross the number.

Highest opening weekend

This record too stands with War which made 166.25 crores in the 5-day extended weekend. Speaking of the 3-day weekend, Sanju holds the first place with 120.06 crores. With makers of each film refraining from announcing the release date, it will be interesting to see which biggie bags a big festive season. Only then, the scenario would get clear.

Highest opening week (7-day total)

This record too is under War’s kitty. After a humongous start, there was no looking back for the film. It made 208.05 crores in first 7 days. This feat totally depends on the word-of-mouth factor. So, it’s really difficult which film will manage to challenge this number.

Highest lifetime collection

Since 2016, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is ruling this spot like a boss. Despite a wave of demonetization after effects, the film managed to make 387.39 crores. This record too is highly attainable on the basis of word-of-mouth. As of now, every biggie of 2021 has a chance if the content is good. But most profoundly, Aamir Khan is a strong contender with Laal Singh Chaddha as he has a reputation of breaking his own records.

