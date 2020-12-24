Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: The year of 2020 really hurt the cinema business, all thanks to COVID- 19 pandemic. But if we look on a positive side, we witnessed some excellent stuff in the form of web series. The makers created a good hype for their content and made sure viewers crave its arrival. As the saying goes “the first impression is the last impression”, no stones were left unturned to promote the package with the trailer being one of the major aspects. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be mentioning some best trailers from the world of Indian web series and hand you the power to make your favourite one a winner. The list includes biggies like Pankaj Tripathi led Mirzapur 2, Pratik Gandhi’s Scam 1992 and much more.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailers (Web Series) of 2020 category:

Mirzapur 2

After “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?”, “Mirzapur 2 Kab Ayega?” stirred the entire nation. And as expected, YouTube was assailed by fans when the highly anticipated trailer was dropped. It lived up to expectations by glimpsing a more brutal version of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi.

Scam 1992

It’s a fact that people love to know more about infamous personalities and Scam 1992’s trailer just ignited that spark amongst OTT buffs. Based on a story of Indian stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, the trailer was perfectly packaged with mind-blowing BGM, massy one-liners, Pratik Gandhi’s charisma and much more. In a span of just 1.23 minutes, a lot of things are seen happening in the trailer.

Breathe – Into The Shadows

After the success of the first season, there was a good hype around Breathe – Into The Shadows. Living up to the mark, the thrilling package gave a clear idea of what it’s going to be all about. Apart from goosebumps, we got a glimpse of never-seen-before avatars of Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

Paatal Lok

Jaideep Ahlawat led Paatal Lok’s trailer is a pleasurably frightening ride from the word go. It doesn’t give out much to guess and that’s the beauty. The only thing that stays with our mind is the police officer who is tracking a gang of serial killers.

Asur

To be very honest, the trailer of Asur featuring Arshad Warsi is just like any other thriller/investigation drama. One gets a basic idea that’s it’s about tracking an evil mission. But it does have that intriguing factor which compels us to watch the web series.

Aarya

A woman can go to any extent to save her family and that sums up the entire trailer of Aarya. With a backdrop of drugs racket, the trailer is a perfect amalgamation of love and vengeance. A sheer treat for Sushmita Sen fans! Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher are a breath of fresh air.

