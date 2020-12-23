Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: This year has been a difficult one, but that doesn’t mean we ignore the good things that happened. Cinema witnessed an evolution in itself with many big films hitting the digital world. While we may have missed the big screens, filmmakers made sure to keep the viewers intrigued with intriguing trailers. From Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii to Malang, the list goes unending!

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailers (Films) of 2020 category:

Tanhaji

The 3 minutes 20 seconds trailer enticed us every moment. Based on real-life incidents, Ajay Devgn instilled the love for ‘Maratha’ and made it relatable for one and all. Not only did the trailer witness each and every integral cast member but evoked multiple emotions. There was love, rage, vengeance and everything that led to an experience that gave goosebumps to many.

Malang

Just like Mohit Suri promoted, Malang trailer ft. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani took us from ‘one high to another.’ The romantic thriller remained a fantasy for many for the kind of content it brought on the big screens. It clearly justified the term ‘picture abhi baaki hai’ with the exciting promo that grabbed eyeballs of many!

Thappad

Tapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha came together to narrate an unconventional subject. As expected, Thappad did evoke controversy in its own but that’s what was the motive – to ignite a spark and get the world talking. The 2 minutes 54 seconds trailer exactly did that and lured many to the theatre halls.

Angrezi Medium

Continuing the legacy of Hindi Medium, this Irrfan Khan starrer was expected to aim one notch higher. From the stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiku Sharda to the mind-boggling BGM, Angrezi Medium trailer was a roller coaster ride of emotions in itself.

Lootcase

Surpassing the ‘middle class’ expectations, Lootcase’s trailer was truly a fun ride. Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao being excellent with comic timings, bring out the deadly trio on the screen. The promo promised a roller coaster of the comedy of errors.

Laxmii

The most commendable thing apart from Akshay Kumar slipping into the role of a transgender was the pumping background music. Every moment would either leave you in splits or intrigue you for the next happening. This ‘funtertaining’ Laxmii trailer was the epitome of a perfect Bollywood promo.

Ludo

In the digital era, somewhere the excitement for ‘first day, first show’ have died down. However, Anurag Basu in his unique way kept you excited for the release date to witness what this ludo puzzle was all about! And we cannot deny, it was worth the wait!

AK VS AK

An out of the box concept by Anurag Kashyap, where even the viewers remain confused between what’s reel vs real. All we know is that’s it’s AK VS AK and Sonam Kapoor is to be blamed for it! As far as the trailer goes, it’s bone tickling but full of thrill at the same time.

