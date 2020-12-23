Eliminated Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia is rooting for housemate Eijaz Khan to emerge as the winner of the ongoing season of the reality television show.

Advertisement

“I would want Eijaz (Khan) to win the show because he has been proving himself since his entry in the show, so I am hoping for the best,” Pavitra told IANS.

Advertisement

Pavitra Punia made headlines with her alleged romantic relationship with Eijaz Khan on the show.

Apart from the finalists Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin, Bigg Boss contestants from past seasons such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Manu Punjabi have also entered the house earlier this month.

Talking about the current situation in the Bigg Boss house, Pavitra Punia said: “There is a very tense situation in the Bigg Boss house, and there is a worrisome atmosphere. I am the kind of person who loses patience easily. Now there are seasoned and experienced contestants who have entered the show from previous seasons, so it is better to stay outside right now rather then inside. Still, I am thinking about my decision to enter the show or not.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Pavitra said: “There are a few things including web series and music videos, but I cannot disclose much about it.”

Would she like to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant? “Yes! I am thinking about it but I won’t be able to enter the Bigg Boss house because there will be a clash with other projects if I do so. If I go in as a wild card contestant then I have to stay there for the next two months because everyone knows that the show has got an extension. So, I don’t know for how long I would be stuck inside. I am still giving it a thought — whether to proceed towards a wild card entry or not. Let’s see if I change my decision because I am very moody person,” Pavitra Punia replied with a laugh.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Wishes Jamai Raja Co-Star Ravi Dubey On Birthday With An Eye-Popping Picture, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube