Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji To Akshay Kumar's Laxmii

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: We know it’s been a challenging year for all of us, but that won’t stop us from bringing public’s favourite ‘Audience Poll Awards’ – Awards by the audience, for the audience! Initiating the ceremony with the best poster of the year & we had a variety of options this year – from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji to Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Poster (Films) of 2020 category:

Tanhaji

This explosive poster of Tanhaji poster features Ajay Devgn as the fierce Maratha warrior. He can be seen war-ready as with a burning sword in his hand and also the helm of his orange turban on fire. The background is fiery and also refers to the tension it brings.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone’s character Malti’s victorious smile, in this poster, is a clear indication that no matter what happens, it’s our duty to live our life as its best as we just have one.

Love Aaj Kal

The poster captures Kartik Aaryan’s Veer and Zoe in a genuine moment. We see Kartik lying down with his eyes closed, while a gloomy Sara looks at oblivion and is in deep thought while she is lying on his back. The mood of the poster is fresh as an ample amount of sunlight lights it.

Thappad

The first look poster of Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu portrayed her struggle in such a striking way. The caption, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!” sealed the deal.

Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani created quite a stir with their poster of Malang, where Aditya was seen carrying Disha on his shoulder, and Disha was dangerously bending over Aditya to kiss him. While it looks thrilling and appealing, Aditya also revealed that he asked everyone he met not to try the pose with their loved ones.

Laxmii

Two excellent posters of Laxmii (back when it was Laxmmi Bomb) were released together. One of them had Akshay Kumar nailing a Tandav pose with a Trishul, and in another we see his scary red-blooded eyes staring at us. The second one has made it to the final list. What do you think about it? Vote below!

AK Vs AK

Not every ‘mashup’ poster looks good, but this one is undoubtedly an exception. The thought of mixing Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor’s faces to make them one for a poster deserves some brownie points as well.

Ludo

Ludo’s poster screamed ‘creativity’. The first poster of the Anurag Basu directorial highlighter the four stories and their characters divided into four colour sections like a ludo board.

