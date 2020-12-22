Recently, actress and Shiv Sena Leader Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account got hacked. The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) for her Instagram account getting hacked.

According to the Police, the FIR was registered against unknown people under various acts of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Although the account was later reinstated soon. Thanking the Mumbai Police on her Instagram, Urmila Matondkar shared a post with a caption that read, “And I’m back again 😁❤️ Thank you @instagram and @mumbaipolice for all your cooperation in retrieving my account even though few of my posts are missing 😔 Lots of love to all my #instafamily 💕💕💕”

Urmila Matondkar recently joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“She (Urmila Matondkar) may join Shiv Sena tomorrow. She is a Shivsainik. We are happy that she is joining the Shiv Sena. This will strengthen the party’s ‘mahila aghadi’,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had earlier said on Monday. And, today ANI tweeted pictures of the actress joining Shiv Sena. Check out the tweet below:

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

For the unversed, Urmila Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from the Mumbai North constituency. Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. She had cited inaction on the part of key functionaries of Mumbai Congress as the reason for her resignation.

According to party insiders, the Sena has already proposed Urmila Matondkar’s name for one of the 12 Governor-nominated seats in the state legislative council. Senior Shiv Sena leaders said that the leadership was impressed with the manner in which Matondkar took on actor Kangana Ranaut when the latter and the party were locked in a war of words after Ranaut equated Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

