Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently met Akshay Kumar to discuss and promote filmmaking in Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to the same, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has slammed the Chief Minister and questioned the status of Noida Film City.

In September, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

Now, in a press conference, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut has questioned the status of the Noida Film City to CM Yogi Adityanath and said, “What is the status of Noida film city now? Can you create Mumbai’s Film City in Lucknow and Patna?”

Raut continued, “Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai’s film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past.”

Raut then spoke how South and Bengal have their own huge entertainment industries and stars like Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have also worked in Hindi Cinema which is in Mumbai and said, “Is Yogiji going to those states or only targeting Mumbai?”

Concluding the conversation, Sanjay Raut said, “Speak of unemployment, falling GDP and the economy, instead of Shiv Sena’s Hindutva.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer ‘world-class’ facilities to the entertainment industry.

The Chief Minister also said that he is not “stealing” any business from Maharashtra.

Adityanath, who was on a one-day visit to Mumbai to attract investors, said the setting up of a film city in the state is an “open competition”.

His remark apparently came in response to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray’s comment that he will not allow anyone to take business out of Maharashtra. Adityanath said that his government is building a “world-class” film city in Noida, which will be well-connected by road and air with Delhi, Lucknow, Agra etc.

“The new film city will be built on a 1000-acre plot, 6 km from the proposed Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar. It will be connected to Delhi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra and state capital Lucknow. The interest shown by the people associated with the film industry is a good sign,” he said.

