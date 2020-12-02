KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films of 2021. The posters have been released and the characters look quite intriguing in the same and fans are going gaga over it.

Advertisement

There is good news coming in for all the KGF fans, the teaser of Chapter 2 is coming and it’s sooner than you thought.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s correct. According to reports, the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on actor Yash’s birthday i.e. January 8th, 2021 and he’ll be celebrating his 35th birthday next year. The actor plays the role of Rocky Bhai which is really popular among his fans across the country.

Back in July, the makers released the first look of Sanjay Dutt on his birthday from the film as Adheera and he looks deadly with a sword, tattoos and a ponytail along with the salt and pepper beard.

Later, Sanjay too shared his character poster along with a thank you note that read, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanth_neel @Karthik1423 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF.”

Later in October, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2, released the first look of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen sitting in a hall which seems to be a court or a state assembly. She can be seen dressed in a red saree. A serious look on her face, head held high with pride and her posture reflecting confidence, Raveena is acing the frame and how. While there are not many details about her character is out yet, does this glimpse of a courtroom and people surrounding her hint that she is a public servant or a political giant?

Are y’all excited to witness Yash and Sanjay Dutt on the big screen soon? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Prabhas & KGF Director Prashanth Neel To Start Their Upcoming Biggie Next Year? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube