It was a few months back when the reports of Prabhas & KGF director Prashanth Neel coming together for a film started pouring in. It was being said that the filmmaker will be directing the Baahubali star & Jr NTR in his next film after KGF Chapter 2.

However, in October, Prashanth Neel replied a fan on Twitter and said that, “Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends Thank you!!”

Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends🙏

Thank you!! — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 9, 2020

At that time it seemed like Prashanth has denied the reports of doing the rumoured film with Prabhas & Jr. NTR. But the reports have resurfaced now and in fact, it’s being suggested that the announcement is around the corner.

As per a Peeping Moon report, Prabhas and the KGF filmmaker are all set to come together for an upcoming pan-India film and the star will make the announcement on Wednesday. The film will be reportedly set in a fictional dramatic world of mafias and will see the superstar playing a quintessential hero who stands up for the rights of the common man. It also adds that Kannada producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is backing the project which will kickstart next year or in early 2022 and will release in 2023.

Prabhas is also making noise these days for his two mega-budget upcoming films Adipurush & Radhe Shyam. It was recently revealed that Adipurush will be made on a massive budget of 400 crores. Yes, that’s true! The budget of the film is more than many big-budget movies like of Baahubali (170 crores), Baahubali 2 (195 crores), War (205 crores), Dhoom 3 (175 crores) and even Saaho (325 crores).

Talking about the huge budget of the film when many of the producers are actually cutting it down as a post-lockdown scenario, a source told Pinkvilla, “While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post COVID-19. It will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films. They are planning to mount it on a lavish scale and a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crore is set just for the shoot and production of Adipurush.”

