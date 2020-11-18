A video showing Tamil actor Thavasi, who is battling Cancer, seeking financial help for his treatment is going viral. Soon after several actors from Kollywood like, superstar Rajinikanth, Silambarasan, and Vijay Sethupathi came forward to offer financial aid for him. The disease has taken a severe toll on Thavasi as he has lost a lot of weight.

Advertisement

Thavasi, a supporting actor in the film industry has acted nearly 140 films so far, had put out a video message appealing for help from the film fraternity a couple of days ago. In the video, he said, “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting.”

Advertisement

Thavasi’s unfortunate predicament showcases the sorry state of the junior artists in the film industry. After the video went viral on social media, several netizens requested celebs to lend a helping hand to Thavasi, who has been part of the film industry for over 30 years.

Watch the video message here:

According to the Times Of India report, superstar Rajinikanth has offered an undisclosed amount and has enquired about Thavasi’s health status through his office. A source has also revealed to the publication, “Rajini sir had asked his office to get Thavasi’s bank account details. He has asked his office to keep track of Thavasi’s health status and do the needful.”

The report further states that Silambarasan TR has also come forward to provide financial aid to Thavasi. He has offered the senior actor with Rs 1 lakh. Other actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Soori and Soundararaja have also offered financial aid to the senior actor. Vijay Sethupathi has donated an amount of Rs 1 lakh while Soundararaja offered Rs 10,000 on his part.

Sivakarthikeyan has also helped out his co-actor with Rs 25,000, whereas comedian Soori has given Rs 25,000. He is also providing food from his hotel in Madurai to Thavasi’s family members, who are looking after him at the hospital.

Reportedly, Thavasi is undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Madurai which is owned by Dr Saravanan, a sitting MLA and a doctor. Interestingly, the doctor came to know about his plight from actor-director Saravana Sakthi. He then also assured that all the medical assistance will be provided to the senior actor.

Must Read: Khushbu Sundar Merely Escapes An Accident, Car Severely Injured; Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube