Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, who joined BJP last month, on Wednesday met with an accident while she was on her way to attend the party’s “Vel Yatra”. She was accompanied by her niece Raja Priya. However, now both have escaped the mishap unhurt.

Khushbu took to Twitter to share pictures of her damaged car and wrote that the mishap happened after a tanker rammed into her car near Melmaruvathur in Tamil Nadu. Following which the police are now conducting investigation whether there is any foul play or the driver (of the container) was under any influence. Now the actor-turned-politician is continuing her journey to Cuddalore.

Khushbu Sundar on Twitter wrote, “Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace, I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen”.

In another follow-up tweet, Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.”

Tamil Nadu BJP has organised the “Vetri Vel Yatra”, planned from November 6 to December 6, despite the state government banning it. The month-long rally is expected to visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the rath yatra. Reportedly, the yatra scheduled to commence on November 6 from Tiruttani temple, in the north of Tamil Nadu, and culminate at Tiruchendur temple, in the southern part of the state.

On the work front, Khusbhu Sundar will be next seen opposite Rajinikanth in his upcoming film Annaatthe. Siruthai Siva directorial film will also star Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. As per the latest report, the shoot of the film was temporarily halted after the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19. The film is touted to be a rural drama and Khushbu’s portions in the film, were shot Hyderabad Ramoji Film City when the lockdown was imposed.

