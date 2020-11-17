In 2018, two years ago KGF hit the cinema screens and struck the right chord in the audience’s hearts but what was one element that made KGF what it is today? Yash, the Pan-India superstar has had key contributions in making KGF a brand today.

Paving the way for greater things, Yash has always embarked on roads less travelled. Even before KGF, Yash endorsed brands but after the magnanimous success of the film and Yash’ fandom started spreading massively, brands like Nestron, Beardo, Villian, Freedom edible oil and A1 steel have been signed by the superstar for endorsements.

A source close to Yash says, “Yash has had a lot of brands under his belt but since the release of KGF, he became a hot topic on the brand circuit with more and more brands approaching him because of his massive appeal that pans across the country especially among the younger audience. So far Yash has been getting offers from an automobile brand and a phone brand for their Pan-India campaign which will soon launch in the new year, the deal is almost signed on dotted lines. With KGF 2 underway, Yash’s popularity and the wait for his film’s release is growing by the day.”

It is no secret that the impactful performance in the film was the reason everyone fell instantly in love with Yash and till today remain in awe of his talent. Yash has been an audience favourite since the beginning but now he is becoming a brand favourite given the number of brands that approach him.

Yash in himself is a renowned brand making history with his work. He will next be throbbing hearts in KGF Chapter 2.

