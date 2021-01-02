Ambika Rajankar who plays the role of Komal Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quite a fan following on social media because of her successful stint in the show. With immense love also comes a little hate and social media trolling. And now, the actress has given a befitting reply to a troll talking nonsense to her.

Celebrities are often targeted on social media for everything they do and put out there. But with time, you learn that it’s okay to just move on and not pay attention to the trolling. It’s nothing but a waste of time.

A user texted the actress ‘Jaa dub ke marja re chullu bhar paani me’ and giving a befitting response to it, Ambika Rajankar took to her Instagram account. Sharing a screenshot of the same with a caption that read, “I wish you a very happy New year and loads of healing. To wish someone with so much bitterness on the very first day of the year I can only imagine how much pain you must be in…#speakupwhentrolled #stoptrolling I hope your friends don’t see this post🙏”

Well done, Ambika Rajankar for dealing with these nasty trolls like a BOSS.

Malav Raida who happens to be the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reacted to Ambika’s post and commented, “Imagine the pain his parents must be having for raising a son like him…”.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi on the show also reacted to the post and commented, “Love u ambu…. Well said🙏😘”.

Meanwhile, sharing a New Year’s post on her Instagram, Ambika Rajankar promoted vocal for local businesses and captioned it, “Ringing in a huge amount of opportunities, good work, kindness, a lot of trust, a whole new perspective, new ways to reach out to all those who are trying to make their mark in new business. Those attempting to try something new, trying to reach out to new people and promote their passion, art or any type of creativity. Doing my bit of being helpful to all those who want to promote their work through creativity #handmade #homemade #organichomemade… bring it on!! @craftsburg_ Thanks for this opportunity to showcase your beautiful handcrafted jewellery. God bless you, thanks for the love and trust… all the best.”

What are your thoughts on Ambika Rajankar’s befitting reply to the troll? Tell us in the comments below.

