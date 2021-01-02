Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved singers in India right now. And she is continuously evolving when it comes to creativity. The singer has been recently in talks for her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh with whom she sang the popular track Nehu Da Vyah.

Post their much talked about wedding, both Neha and Rohan have been treating fans with their pictures and videos on social media. The couple recently married each other again on the sets of Indian Idol 12 and it was such a pleasure for all their admirers.

Both, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently celebrated their first New Year together. The pictures of both instantly went viral on social media. However, the surprise was that Neha turned stylist for herself and Rohan as well. She took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in which both of them can be seen flaunting their New Year looks.

While sharing the pics with her fans, Neha Kakkar shared how the looks have been styled by her and also praised Rohanpreet Singh. “Our New Year’s Eve Look Styled by Me 🥰♥️ @rohanpreetsingh You look great!! 😍🔥😇 #NehuPreet” she captioned the post.

Isn’t that adorable?

Fans totally loved the looks of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh and flooded the comments section with lit emojis.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Neha Kakkar gave one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing Lathi Kathi on a street in Pune went viral.

Popular as Warrior Aaji, Pawar said: “I’m performing since I was eight years old. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid, so I clang utensils to make them aware of my performance. I now take care of 10 orphan girls and provide for them. There are times when I go hungry in order to feed these girls.”

Now in her eighties, she also mentioned that she faces trouble doing the Lathi Kathi act due to physical limitations.

