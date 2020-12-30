Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are leaving no stone unturned to treat fans with their chemistry. If songs and their pictures on social media were not enough, they mesmerised fans with their chemistry at The Kapil Sharma Show. And if that was also not enough, the couple also enthralled the fans by coming together at the Indian Idol 12.

While Neha Kakkar is one of the judges of the show, Rohanpreet joined her this weekend. Both of them shared interesting trivia about their romance with the fans and also got married in front of them all over again.

For fans and for Neha it was an emotional moment. While the duo relived their wedding moment, Rohan also praised Neha on stage. He talked about how he feels lucky to have Neha in his life and also thanked her for giving him a chance to stand on the big stage.

Rohanpreet said, “This is one of the biggest stages and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me.” This made Neha super emotional as she couldn’t control the flood of emotions.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Neha Kakkar gave one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing Lathi Kathi on a street in Pune went viral.

Popular as Warrior Aaji, Pawar said: “I’m performing since I was eight years old. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid, so I clang utensils to make them aware of my performance. I now take care of 10 orphan girls and provide for them. There are times when I go hungry in order to feed these girls.”

Now in her eighties, she also mentioned that she faces trouble doing the Lathi Kathi act due to physical limitations.

