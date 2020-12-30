Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines for her antics in the Bigg Boss 14 house. From being ‘possessed’ by Julie’s spirit to having a breakdown over her nose getting injured yesterday, Rakhi has been in the limelight. Now she has done something that has got all the male contestants especially, riled. Read on to know what’s in store for today’s episode.

As per the show’s recent promo, Rakhi rips off co-contestant Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti in front of everyone irking all present especially Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and the other guys.

The latest Bigg Boss 14 promo begins with Rakhi Sawant being once again possessed by Julie and pledging to not let anyone become the captain of the house. It then focuses on her scaring the housemates while leaving them in splits.

However, all this fun in the Bigg Boss 14 house takes a 360 degrees turn when Rakhi Sawant rips off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti leaving all contestants fuming. Males contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Vikas Gupta and Abhinav Shukla are seen slamming Rakhi for her indecent act. Vaidya tells Sawant, “Aap kaise kisi ke kapde cheen sakti hain” (You cannot snatch someone’s clothes like this) Aly Goni adds, “Agar kisi aurat ke saath aisa hota toh chalta?” (Would it be okay if such a thing happened to a woman?)

Not only the contestants but even viewers of the show are pissed with her behaviour. In the comments section of the promo, users have commented, “Are khaaa se uthaa ke laaye Ho ise pgl orat” (From where have you found this mentally unstable woman). Another wrote, “She’s going below the belt now” A third user commented, “How can she tear someone’s dhoti on national TV??”

This Weekend Ka Vaar is sure to be interesting. We bet Salman Khan will take the class of all the housemates following the recent events happening in the controversial house.

What are your thoughts on the recent behaviour of Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 14? Also, what kind of punishment do you think she deserves for this antic? Share your thoughts in the comments.

